9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 17th, 2022

This week has been very slow in Linux news due to the Easter holidays, but sometimes we need to relax a bit and enjoy some family time. Being Easter and all that, this week brought us new Linux hardware from Star Labs, in the form of an all-AMD mini PC and an AMD Ryzen 7-powered StarBook Mk V laptop, as well as a new Ubuntu-powered laptop from Lambda and Razor for deep learning.

On top of that, the PeaZip open-source archiving utility gets a new release, the LXQt 1.1 lightweight desktop environment brings more features and a new theme, and the Linux kernel 5.16 series reaches EOL (end-of-life). You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 17th, 2022, below!