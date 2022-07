This week was all about Linux notebooks as we saw new releases of the TUXEDO Pulse 15, KDE Slimbook, System76 Lemur Pro, and Slimbook Executive laptops. KDE fans got new releases of the KDE Gear and Frameworks software suites, Debian users got new installation/live mediums with the latest updates, and Calibre and Audacious apps received major updates that brought exciting new features.

Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 10th, 2022.