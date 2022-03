This week has been really slow in Linux news and releases. We only got a brand new kernel, namely Linux 5.17, which will soon arrive in the stable repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions, as well as the final release of the long-anticipated Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 5 distro.

On top of that, I take a look at the Shotcut video editor as the Flatpak app of this week. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 20th, 2022, below!