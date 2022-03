This has been a great week with lots of exciting news, starting with the Armbian 22.02 release that finally introduced support for Raspberry Pi 4 devices and Nitrux 2.0.1 which switches to Mesa 22.1 by default, and continuing with great app releases like the Getting Things GNOME 0.6 personal tasks and to-do lists app, digiKam 7.6 photo management app, a new KDE Gear 21.12 point release, and a first LibreOffice 7.3 point release that fixes a critical bug in Calc.