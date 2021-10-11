---

Home Developer

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 10th, 2021

By Marius Nestor

This has been a really great week for Linux releases, starting with the Mozilla Firefox 93 web browser and continuing with the Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 “Bullseye” distribution. Also out this week were new maintenance updates for the KDE Gear and KDE Frameworks software suites for users of the Plasma desktop.

On top of that, the upcoming GNOME 42 desktop environment got a release date, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 entered beta testing, MX Linux 21 is getting ready for a final release, and users of old Mozilla Thunderbird versions can now finally upgrade to the 91 series via OTA updates.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.