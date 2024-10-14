---

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 13th, 2024

By Marius Nestor

This week we got a lot of great news, starting with the KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment and continuing with the Ubuntu 24.10 distribution. Between them, we got a bunch of KDE software updates, a major release of the KDE neon distribution based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, and new Tails and openSUSE Leap Micro releases.

On top of that, I warn you about the end of life of Linux kernel 6.10 and tell you all about the new features of Inkscape 1.4 and the upcoming OBS Studio 31 software. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for October 13th, 2024.

