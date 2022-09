Fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment got a new KDE Frameworks release with more improvements for their favorite KDE apps and the chance to test drive the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.26 release, Fedora Linux fans were able to take the beta version of Fedora Linux 37 for a spin to explore the new features, and EndeavourOS got a new ISO release. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 18th, 2022.