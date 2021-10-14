Adobe Gives a Free PDF Editor for Google Chrome and Edge Users
arindam
Adobe announced via a blog post that the Acrobat extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge now has basic PDF editing features, right inside the browser. That means another option for Linux users to edit PDF files.
