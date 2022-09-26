Avidemux 2.8.1 Released with 8-Bit VP9 VDPAU Hardware Decoding, New Filters, and More

Avidemux 2.8.1 is here nine months after Avidemux 2.8.0 and introduces several new features like a 3-band equalizer, new downmix options, namely stereo headphone and headphone virtual surround, the ability to configure up to 32 audio tracks, and three new filters, namely 3D LUT, Arbitrary Rotate, and Decimate.

This release also implements custom frame rate change (audio stretch with pitch control), a configurable compressor (DRC), independent channel gain and delay options, channel remap options, and a new option in the “Resize”, “Fit to size”, and “Zoom” filters to force the app to remember the selected resize method.