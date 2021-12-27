Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Autodesk ShotGrid

Autodesk ShotGrid is project management software used for visual effects and animation project management in television shows, movie production and video game development. ShotGrid is not available for Linux and it is proprietary software. What are the best free and open-source alternatives?

While Autodesk develops many high-quality applications they are proprietary software. And the vast majority of their products are not available for Linux. This series looks at the best free and open-source alternatives.