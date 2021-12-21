Calibre 5.34 Open-Source EBook Manager Adds Support for Nook Glowlight 4

The weekly Calibre release cycle continues, and Calibre 5.34 is here today to introduce support for Barnes & Noble’s recently launched Nook Glowlight 4 e-reader, which features a sleeker and smaller lightweight design, 300 dpi, 32GB of storage, USB-C charger, and retails for $149.99 USD.

Calibre 5.34 also brings various improvements to the application, including a new “Exclude Files” button in the Spell Check tool in Edit Book to allow users to exclude some file from being checked, bigger thumbnails in EPUB/MOBI catalogs up to 3 inches, and the ability to create a keyboard shortcut for pasting metadata that ignores the value of the exclude_fields tweak in Preferences > Shortcuts > Edit metadata.