---

Home Developer

CodeWeavers CrossOver 21.2 for Linux Mac and Chrome OS released

By Tom Wickline

I’m thrilled to announce that we have released CrossOver 21.2 for macOS, Linux and Chrome OS!

This new release offers both improvements from upstream Wine and important fixes for a variety of issues.

CrossOver 21.2 includes over 300 updates to wined3d from upstream Wine. We also included dozens of changes from Wine 6.0.1 and 6.0.2 and updated to Wine Mono 7.0.

Audio now works on both Mac and Linux for Halo: Master Chief Collection. We also fixed an issue with a recent Steam update that was causing some connections to take a very long time.

On macOS, we fixed a long-standing issue with mouse control in Unity games. We also included fixes for the latest Rockstar Games Launcher and Quicken updates that caused those applications to stop working on M1 machines.

For our Linux and Chrome OS users, we fixed rendering issues on Office 365. We also made changes so that CrossOver once again seamlessly installs on Chrome OS, and we added a fix for libldap dependency errors on certain Linux distros (including Ubuntu 21.10). 

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.