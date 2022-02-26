CWP Secure Linux Kernel for WebHosting

CWP – Control WebPanel recently introduced CWP Secure CentOS Kernel for wide usage on CWP WebHosting Servers.

CWP secure kernel when in use provides the highest security possible on the market for the shared hosting, no other control panel has something similar integrated to compare with. It can be only compared with Cloudlinux/CageFS.

CWP custom kernel with security level similar to SeLinux.

Since this protection is MAC at the kernel level meaning all not allowed by the policy by default is denied and that provides the highest security for your system.