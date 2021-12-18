---

Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 “Bullseye” Released with 30 Security Updates and 64 Bug Fixes

By Marius Nestor

Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 is here more than two months after the release of Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 “Bullseye” as yet another up-to-date installation and live medium that incorporates all the latest security updates and miscellaneous bug fixes released during this time for existing users through the main software repositories.

In numbers, this second point release includes a total of 94 updated packages, split into 64 miscellaneous bug fixes and 30 security updates. What’s important to note here is the fact that among the security updates included in Debian GNU/Linux 11.2, there’s a fix for the infamous Log4j vulnerability.

