DeepMind Announces MuJoCo Physical Process Simulator

By LinuxStoney

Google-owned DeepMind , a company known for its developments in the field of artificial intelligence and the construction of neural networks capable of playing computer games at the human level, announced the discovery of the engine for simulating physical processes MuJoCo (Multi-Joint Dynamics with Contact).

The engine is aimed at modeling articulated structures interacting with the environment and is used for simulation in the development of robots and artificial intelligence systems, at a stage before the implementation of the developed technology in the form of a finished device.

