Dubbed “Chimaera” and based on the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 “Bullseye”, Devuan GNU+Linux 4.0 comes with Linux kernel 5.10 LTS by default and a choice of three init systems, including sysvinit, runit, and OpenRC.

Devuan is the GNU/Linux distribution you must download and use if you want to have a Debian GNU/Linux operating system installation without the systemd init system. Devuan is here for software freedom lovers!