DietPi Released a New Version 8.3

DietPi is a lightweight Debian-based Linux distribution for SBCs and server systems, with the option to install desktop environments, too. It ships as a minimal image but allows a complete install and ready-to-use software stacks with a set of console-based shell dialogs and scripts. The project released the new version DietPi v8.3 on April 2nd, 2022.
The highlights of this version are:
- New package PHP Composer (PHP package manager).
- Support of motionEye (new for Bullseye/Python 3).
- Dialog wizard enhancements in DietPi-Drive_Manager when mounting NFS or Samba shares.
- DietPi-Banner: Better configuration options.
- First step for containerization of DietPi as a preparation to generate Docker or LXC containers.