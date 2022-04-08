---

DietPi Released a New Version 8.3

By Stephan (StephanStS)

DietPi is a lightweight Debian-based Linux distribution for SBCs and server systems, with the option to install desktop environments, too. It ships as a minimal image but allows a complete install and ready-to-use software stacks with a set of console-based shell dialogs and scripts. The project released the new version DietPi v8.3 on April 2nd, 2022.

The highlights of this version are:

  • New package PHP Composer (PHP package manager).
  • Support of motionEye (new for Bullseye/Python 3).
  • Dialog wizard enhancements in DietPi-Drive_Manager when mounting NFS or Samba shares.
  • DietPi-Banner: Better configuration options.
  • First step for containerization of DietPi as a preparation to generate Docker or LXC containers.
