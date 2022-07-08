DietPi Released a New Version 8.6

DietPi is a lightweight Debian-based Linux distribution for SBCs and server systems, with the option to install desktop environments, too. It ships as a minimal image but allows the user to install complete and ready-to-use software stacks with a set of console-based shell dialogs and scripts.
The project released the new version DietPi v8.6 on July 2nd, 2022. Highlights of this version include:
- New hardware support for PINE64 Quartz64 Model A, Quartz64 Model B, and the SOQuartz Compute Module.
- Prometheus Node Exporter for hardware and OS metrics including HAProxy support.
- Tailscale, a free cloud-hosted VPN service option.
- ZeroTier, another free cloud-hosted VPN service.
- Rclone, quasi the “rsync for cloud storage”.
- PiVPN with unattended first boot installation.
- Amiberry updated to latest version (5.3).