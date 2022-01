The conventional method to download ISO is best when you have access to Graphical User Interface (GUI), but what to do when you just have a command-line interface? In this situation, you seek another system and get back with an ISO image. It’s not ideal.

Why not try OSGET, a command-line application to download ISOs from the terminal? It has the capability to search, list OS, update repositories to fetch the latest version of OS, and transmission-CLI support included for torrent links.