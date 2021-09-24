---

Home Developer

Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4 1.00 Officially Released, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”

By Marius Nestor

As Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” has been officially released last month, it was just a matter of time until the Emmabuntüs Collective put together the final details of their Emmabuntüs Debian Edition (DE) 4 release series, which is derived from the Debian GNU/Linux 11 operating system series, of course, supporting both the Xfce and LXQt desktop environments.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series, Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4 1.00 features the latest and greatest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment, along with the LXQt 0.16.0 desktop environment, which you can select from the first run, an OEM install mode via the Calamares graphical installer, and new tools, including VeraCrypt, GtkHash, Linux Mint’s Warpinator, and zram-tools.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.