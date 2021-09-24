Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4 1.00 Officially Released, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”

As Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” has been officially released last month, it was just a matter of time until the Emmabuntüs Collective put together the final details of their Emmabuntüs Debian Edition (DE) 4 release series, which is derived from the Debian GNU/Linux 11 operating system series, of course, supporting both the Xfce and LXQt desktop environments.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series, Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4 1.00 features the latest and greatest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment, along with the LXQt 0.16.0 desktop environment, which you can select from the first run, an OEM install mode via the Calamares graphical installer, and new tools, including VeraCrypt, GtkHash, Linux Mint’s Warpinator, and zram-tools.