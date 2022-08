If your Linux usage experience has led/exposed you to high-load Linux server environments, then there is a high chance you’ve crossed paths with the infamous “too many open files” error.

This Linux OS error simply implies that too many files (file descriptors) have been opened by a process and therefore no more files can be opened because the maximum open file limit has been met. Each system user or process in a Linux environment is assigned an open file limit value which is rather small.