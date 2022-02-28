---

Flatpak App of the Week: Foliate Is a Simple and Modern eBook Viewer

By Marius Nestor

Written in GTK, Foliate is a great ebook viewer/reader software with lots of cool features. While its interface may look simple, don’t be fooled because Foliate comes with numerous options and nifty tools that go beyond just reading ebooks.

Foliate’s user interface has two main views, Library and Catalogs. While in the Catalogs section you’ll be able to browse and download free ebooks from some well-known sources, the Library view is the place you’ll find every ebook that you’ve downloaded through the app or manually opened with reading progress information.

