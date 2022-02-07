Flatpak App of the Week: Fragments – Modern BitTorrent Client for the GNOME Desktop

Fragments is an easy-to-use BitTorrent client based on the well-known Transmission BitTorrent client (uses transmission-daemon), which is used as a backend for transferring data. The app is written in GTK and it’s designed specifically for use with the GNOME desktop environment.

You’re probably already using Fragments since it is being developed for a few years now. But the latest release, Fragments 2.0, caught my attention as it brings lots of new features and improvements, and it’s completely rebuilt using Rust, GTK4, and the libadwaita library.