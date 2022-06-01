---

Flatpak Permissions Manager App Flatseal 1.8 Adds More Useful Options and Improvements

By Marius Nestor

Flatseal 1.8 is here to introduce the ability for users to review and modify global overrides. Flatseal is now aware of these global overrides, takes into account all sources of permissions changes and displays them to the user when you look at an application’s permissions. In addition, Flatseal now highlights every permission changed by the user or globally.

Other noteworthy changes included in Flatseal 1.8 are the ability to handle the creation of the “overrides” directory for those who want to install Flatseal through their distro’s repositories rather than as a Flatpak app, support for the new system-level color schemes in the GNOME desktop, as well as streamlined shortcuts and documentation windows using a modal approach.

