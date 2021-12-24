---

Free Let’s Encrypt SSL Certificate Alternatives

By Rose Hosting Blog

In this tutorial, we will talk about Free Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate alternatives.

We are going to show you how to install a Free Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate and its alternatives such as BuyPass and ZeroSSL certificates. The SSL certificate is a digital certificate, that enables the encrypted collection to identify the identity of the website and improves its security.

The SSL certificate is required also to verify ownership of the website, prevent attackers from creating fake versions of the website, and keep user data secure. Let’s get started!

