Giada 0.18.2 Hardcore Loop Machine Brings New Stereo In/Out Audio Meters, Revamped Action Editor

For those not in the know, Giada is universal music production software that can be used as a loop machine, sample player, song editor, live recorder, FX processor, or MIDI controller. The new release, Giada 0.18.2, is here to introduce new features like stereo in/out audio meters and a revamped Action Editor for better usability and support for displaying the play head.

For connoisseurs, it also implements queue for MIDI events, simplifies the Event Dispatcher’s event type function, moves the JACK transport operations to the new JackTransport class, adds support for always picking sample rates from the first audio device when using JACK, and adds AtomicSwapper as a git submodule.