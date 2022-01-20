GNOME 40.7 Improves Window Tracking, Multi-Monitor Support, and Wacom Tablet Mapping

GNOME 40.7 is here to improve window tracking in the GNOME Shell, tweak minimize and unminimize animations, simplify the scroll fade shader to work on older hardware, improve handling of all-day and zero-length events in the Calendar applet, and improve the Magnifier to avoid offscreen rendering.

This release also improves mapping on Wacom tablets, adds support for ABGR and XBGR formats to the DMA-BUF subsystem, improves support for mixed-up refresh rates in multi-monitor setups, and improves DMA-BUF screencasts with unredirected full-screen windows.