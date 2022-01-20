---

Home Developer

GNOME 40.7 Improves Window Tracking, Multi-Monitor Support, and Wacom Tablet Mapping

By Marius Nestor

GNOME 40.7 is here to improve window tracking in the GNOME Shell, tweak minimize and unminimize animations, simplify the scroll fade shader to work on older hardware, improve handling of all-day and zero-length events in the Calendar applet, and improve the Magnifier to avoid offscreen rendering.

This release also improves mapping on Wacom tablets, adds support for ABGR and XBGR formats to the DMA-BUF subsystem, improves support for mixed-up refresh rates in multi-monitor setups, and improves DMA-BUF screencasts with unredirected full-screen windows.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.