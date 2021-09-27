---

Home Developer

GNOME 40 comes to Debian 12 “Bookworm” GNU Linux, Download for Testing

By LinuxStoney

After the freeze and release phase of Debian 11, the developers are back to work. Gnome 40.4 (Debian 12 Bookworm) is already in testing. Download and check out.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.