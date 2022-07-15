---

Home Developer

GNOME 42.3 Released with Screenshot UI Fixes, Better Flatpak Support, and More

By Marius Nestor

Coming one and a half months after GNOME 42.2, the GNOME 42.3 update is here with a bunch of changes for the GNOME Shell fixing the new screenshot UI introduced in GNOME 42, the OSD colors with the light stylesheet, taking of screenshots when XDG directories are disabled, and on-screen keyboard

GNOME Shell, which was updated up to version 42.3.1, also received improvements for High Contrast stylesheet and the Belgian on-screen keyboard layout. In addition, the Activities Overview was improved to automatically hide after using the “Show Details” option from the app context menu.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.