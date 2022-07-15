GNOME 42.3 Released with Screenshot UI Fixes, Better Flatpak Support, and More

Coming one and a half months after GNOME 42.2, the GNOME 42.3 update is here with a bunch of changes for the GNOME Shell fixing the new screenshot UI introduced in GNOME 42, the OSD colors with the light stylesheet, taking of screenshots when XDG directories are disabled, and on-screen keyboard

GNOME Shell, which was updated up to version 42.3.1, also received improvements for High Contrast stylesheet and the Belgian on-screen keyboard layout. In addition, the Activities Overview was improved to automatically hide after using the “Show Details” option from the app context menu.