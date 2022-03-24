---

GNOME 42 Desktop Environment Is Out with New Screenshot UI, GTK4 Apps, and Dark Mode

By Marius Nestor

After six months of development, GNOME 42 is here and it’s packed with some cool new features and enhancements for fans of the GNOME desktop environment. The biggest change in this major release is the porting of almost all default GNOME apps to the latest GTK4 toolkit and the libadwaita 1.0 library for a more modern look and faster performance.

Earlier this year, I took an in-depth look at some of the new GTK4 apps that will be included in GNOME 42, and I was really impressed by the modern new look of these GTK4 apps. Of course, the new visual UI changes also apply to the Settings app, as well as to all the system dialogs and UI elements for a consistent feeling.

