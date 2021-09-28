---

Google Chrome 94 Released with Sharing Hub feature

By LinuxStoney

Google has unveiled the release of the Chrome 94 web browser . At the same time, a stable release of the free Chromium 94 project is available, which serves as the basis for Chrome

