How to Install and Use dig and nslookup Commands in Linux

The
dig and
nslookup are network administration command-line tools. They are both helpful for network troubleshooting and gathering information related to Domain Name Server (DNS).
The “Domain Information Groper” (
dig) command is an essential tool for gathering information or interrogating the DNS name servers to troubleshoot DNS issues.
The “Name Server Lookup” (
nslookup) command is a network administration command-line tool for querying and obtaining crucial mapping information between a domain name and an IP address.