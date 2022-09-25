How to Install and Use WP-CLI on Linux [Beginners’ Guide]

WordPress has created a reputation for itself as one of the world’s most sort-after open-source CMS (Content Management System) software. The growing popularity of WordPress CMS is due to the fact a non-coder can easily download, install, set up, and start running an enterprise-driven CMS platform.

WordPress design consideration of non-coders does not exclude the need for useful developer tools and documents. One such tool is WP-CLI.

The WP-CLI tool provides a command-line interface for the WordPress CMS software, which makes it possible to install, manage, and update WordPress CMS software if need be.