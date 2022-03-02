How to Install Hiawatha Web Server in RHEL 8

You probably have heard of/or researched a number of web servers that are/or might be a perfect fit for your RHEL 8 operating system environment. The distinctive factor that ranks such web servers resides in their functional attributes or the user problems they solve.

For instance, Hiawatha is openly acknowledged as a lightweight and open-source web server solution. It is defensively responsive to attacks like CSRF, SQL injection, and cross-site scripting (XSS).

This article will take us through the installation of the Hiawatha webserver on RHEL 8. Ensure that you have root user access or that you are a Sudoer user on the RHEL 8 system you are using.