How to Install Linux Kernel 5.16 in Rocky Linux 8 / Fedora 35

Linus Torvalds announced the Linux Kernel 5.16 after a few weeks of development and it is available for general usage. Linux Kernel 5.16 was released with new features, security, and support. It contains the new system features like futex_waitv() which improves the Gaming performance in Native Linux.

For the complete changelog refer to the link. This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Linux kernel 5.16 in Rocky Linux 8 , AlmaLinux 8 and Fedora 35. Note that This tutorial is for educational purposes; please do not install the kernel on your production server.