Minio is an Amazon S3 compatible high-performance object storage service. It is an open-source application released under Apache License v2.0 that supports unstructured data such as images, videos, backup, etc. In this article, we will install and configure self-hosted Minio object storage on Ubuntu Linux.

Link to Article : https://vitux.com/how-to-install-minio-s3-compatible-object-storage-on-ubuntu-20-04/