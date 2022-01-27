---

How to Install Nagios in Ubuntu 22.04/20.04 – Part 1

By Linuxshelltips

Essential networking devices, network services, and applications need constant monitoring to lessen the troubleshooting complexities that many server administrators have to endure or overcome.

One reputable tool for managing such networking footprints is Nagios. Its active monitoring functionality can detect network devices, services, and application faults on a server it is tasked to monitor. Once such faults are detected, the administrative user is notified of the underlying suspicious activity on the network.

