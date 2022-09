In this blog post, we are going to explain step-by-step how to install the latest NextCloud on Ubuntu 22.04.

NextCloud is an open-source cloud storage service used to store, share, and sync data across multiple devices. NextCloud storage software is written in PHP and Javascript, which makes it very easy to install. In this tutorial, we are going to install and set up NextCloud with the LAMP stack.

Installation of NextCloud with the LAMP stack may take up to 15 minutes. Let’s get things working!