OpenCart is a popular open-source and free-to-use content management system (CMS) designed for building online stores.

It offers a lot of plugins that help you to extend the platform’s functionality and includes features like user management, multi-store functionality, affiliates, discounts, multiple payment gateways, product reviews, and more.

In this tutorial, we will explain how to install and configure the OpenCart e-commerce platform on Ubuntu 22.04.