WonderCMS is a free, open-source, and flat-file content management system written in PHP and jQuery. It’s a simple, lightweight, and fast CMS that does not require any database to create a website. It offers a rich set of features including, custom login URL, SEO friendly, WYSIWYG, flexible CSS framework, native markdown, and more.

In this post, we will show you how to install WonderCMS with Nginx on Debian 11.