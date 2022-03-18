How to Integrate ONLYOFFICE Docs with Jitsi on Ubuntu

Nowadays most Linux users have to switch between multiple applications all the time to get various tasks done. A web browser, an office suite, a PDF reader, a multimedia player, a video conferencing tool, a file manager, an image editor, and an email client are the minimum set of applications for everyday work. In some cases, you might need even more programs for more specific purposes.

Switching between endless application programs to open the one you need can be very irritating sometimes. Just imagine being able to do a couple of different things using the interface of one solution. For example, editing a document and having a video call at once in the same window. This sounds enticing, doesn’t it?

In this article, you will learn how to enable video conferencing and document editing on Ubuntu by integrating ONLYOFFICE Docs, an open-source office suite, and Jitsi, an open-source app for video and audio calls.