A modern web application is a constant target of attackers with attacks like DDOS. However, you can mitigate this type of attack by limiting the number of requests on your server if you are using NGINX as a web server.

Including a few other parameters like limiting the rate of requests and restricting the HTTP bandwidth can also improve the security of your server from such attacks.

However, today the focus will be on how to limit the number of connections (or requests) in NGINX.