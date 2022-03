HPLIP 3.22.2 is here two and a half months after the HPLIP 3.21.12 release, which only added support for the Fedora Linux 35, elementary OS 6, and MX Linux 21 distributions, to add support for more recent distributions, including Linux Mint 20.3, elementary OS 6.1, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5.

This means that you can now use your HP printer or scanner device on any of these GNU/Linux distributions if you install the new HP Linux Imaging and Printing version.