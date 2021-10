The CloudLinux CEO and founder of AlmaLinux has stepped down as the open-source project’s chairperson to assure the distro’s independence.

Both Seletskiy and the AlmaLinux Foundation are very clear there’s no palace intrigue behind this move. The new distro’s founder is stepping down not because of some power struggle within the organization, but because he wants the distro he birthed to have a life of its own as an independent project.