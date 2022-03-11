---

Internxt is an Open-Source Encrypted Cloud Service With Native Linux Client

There are a handful of cloud services available for Linux users that provide native applications. Dropbox is one of the oldest and most popular. Then there is Mega and pCloud. Google has shamelessly decided not to create a Google Drive client for Linux.

You may also self-host Nextcloud or Seafile, but that’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

Recently, I was approached by another cloud storage provider called Internxt. I asked if they provide a desktop application for Linux users, and the answer was yes. I also found that they are open source on both the server and client-side.

Internxt is one of the rare open-source projects that ticks so many boxes. It is an open-source yet easy-to-use commercial product. Like every other offering, it’s not perfect and has room for improvement.

