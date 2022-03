IPFire 2.27 Core Update 164 is here as the first release of the IPFire Linux firewall to be powered by the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, which is supported until October 2023. As you can expect, the new kernel improves compatibility with newer hardware components, adds security and bug fixes, enables virtualization support with libvirt and KVM, and improves the performance of cryptographic operations on the AArch64 (ARM64) architecture.