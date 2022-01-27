---

Juno Computers Launch Ubuntu-Powered Mars 15 Laptop with Up to AMD Ryzen 9, NVIDIA RTX 3070

By Marius Nestor

Featuring a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080p) matte display with a whooping 240Hz refresh rate, the Mars 15 notebook is powered by AMD Ryzen 5000X family of desktop processors, namely the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8 cores and 16 threads or the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12 cores and 24 threads.

Mars 15 is clearly designed for hardcore gamers as it also comes with powerful NVIDIA graphics cards, namely the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. According to Juno Computers, all the video ports in the laptop are controlled by the NVIDIA GPU.

