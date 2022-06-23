KaOS Linux 2022.06 Released with KDE Plasma 5.25 Desktop and Calamares 3.3 Installer

Coming two months after KaOS Linux 2022.04, the KaOS Linux 2022.06 released is here with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.25.1 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Frameworks 5.95 and KDE Gear 22.04.2 software suites, all built against the Qt 5.15.5 framework.

So there you have it! If you want to enjoy the most recent KDE technologies, you can download and install KaOS Linux right now on your personal computer. To top that, KaOS’s Plasma theme Midna has been updated for the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment changes with the addition of a well-integrated virtual keyboard in the login and lock screens.