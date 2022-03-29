---

KDE Plasma 5.24.4 LTS Released with More Plasma Wayland Improvements, Other Fixes

By Marius Nestor

KDE Plasma 5.24.4 is here three weeks after KDE Plasma 5.24.3 with more improvements for the Plasma Wayland session, such as better support for running the Plasma Wayland session in a virtual machine when clicking with the mouse cursor on things, a fix for the “RGB Range” feature to no longer gets disabled, as well as the ability to exit the Desktop Grid effect with a four-finger swipe down gesture.

KDE Plasma 5.24.4 also improves support for applying splash screens in System Settings, improves KRunner-powered searches to be case-insensitive when matching the text for System Settings pages to help you find things more easily, and improves KWin’s blur effect to no longer flicker for windows with blurred backgrounds.

