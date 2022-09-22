Kdenlive Devs Need Your Help to Implement Nested Timelines, New Effects Panel

I use Kdenlive when I edit my videos, so I know it’s powerful software, and, best of all, it’s completely free. I bet many of you out there are using it as well, but it looks like it could get better with the help of the community.

If the fundraiser proves to be successful, and I have no doubt that it won’t, Kdenlive will get some cool new features like nested timelines, which lets you open several timeline tabs that each contain a separate timeline where you can insert (or “nest”) one timeline within another to act as a single clip.